Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 12:08

Daniel O’Donnell to perform first live concerts in Ireland since 2020

The 2022 shows will take place from August 25th to 28th at the INEC Killarney
Daniel O’Donnell is set to perform his first live concerts in Ireland since 2020 after they were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2022 shows will take place from August 25th to 28th at the INEC Killarney.

While most fans have retained their tickets for the original shows scheduled for 2020, O’Donnell’s management has announced that they are releasing a small number of additional seats in order to cater for high demand.

“I have so missed our live shows, there is nothing like performing to a live audience,” said the singer.

“I, and all the band & crew, are so looking forward to getting back on road again in Ireland this year.  It is such good news that life is returning to normal so we can all get back together again safely.  These shows will be incredibly special, I cannot wait to see you all.”

O’Donnell celebrated his 60th birthday in 2021, marking it with a new album ‘Daniel O’Donnell 60’ featuring 13 tracks of new recordings.

His recording career has now spanned 40 years and last year O’Donnell broke his own world record by becoming the first recording artist to chart at least one new album each year in the UK Artist Albums Chart for 34 consecutive years.

Tickets for the August shows are on sale from Ticketmaster.ie now.

