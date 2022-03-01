Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 09:43

Rihanna shows off baby bump in skintight leather at Off-White fashion show

The show comes months after the death of Off-White founder Virgil Abloh.
Rihanna shows off baby bump in skintight leather at Off-White fashion show

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump in skintight leather as she was joined by partner ASAP Rocky for the Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week.

The music superstar, who is expecting her first child with the rapper, sported a peach leather minidress to the event, teamed with strappy high-heeled sandals and a shearling coat.

Paris Fashion Off-White F/W 22-23
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky arrive for the Off-White show (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The show comes just months after the death of Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, which rocked the fashion industry in November.

The US designer, who came to prominence as rapper Kanye West’s creative director but later made history as the first African-American to lead French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, died aged 41 after a private battle with cancer.

Paris Fashion Off-White F/W 22-23
Pharrell Williams and Paul Pogba (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The show attracted stars including Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, Pharrell Williams and footballer Paul Pogba.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell appeared topless on the runway, with a large necklace covering her chest.

Paris Fashion Off-White F/W 22-23
Naomi Campbell (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Also taking to the catwalk were Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber, as well as tennis champion Serena Williams and models Kendall Jenner and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Paris Fashion Off-White F/W 22-23
Kaia Gerber ahead of her mother Cindy Crawford on the runway (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Gerber was clutching a mobile phone and sunglasses as she made her way down the runway in a striking blue skirt and yellow T-shirt emblazoned with the word Pop.

Gigi Hadid sported an equestrian style blue hat, teamed with a navy bomber jacket and full-length tiered blue skirt.

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Williams wore a skintight mesh dress.

Paris Fashion Off-White F/W 22-23
Serena Williams (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

It is not yet known who will take over from Abloh at the helm of Off-White.

More in this section

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion at SAG awards Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion at SAG awards
Louis Tomlinson scraps concerts in Russia and Ukraine over ‘needless war’ Louis Tomlinson scraps concerts in Russia and Ukraine over ‘needless war’
Theatre releases first look at Kit Harington as Henry V Theatre releases first look at Kit Harington as Henry V
All the winners from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

All the winners from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more