Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 10:45

All the winners from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

The annual ceremony honours the best in TV and film.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Dame Helen Mirren received the lifetime achievement award at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild awards, on a night that saw barely any British success.

Several presenters and award recipients used the platform to express solidarity with the people of Ukraine during the ongoing conflict.

Here are all the winners from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards:

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role – Will Smith (King Richard)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role – Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role – Troy Kotsur (CODA)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role – Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

– Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture – CODA

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series – Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series – Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series – Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series – Jung Ho-Yeon (Squid Game)

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series – Jean Smart (Hacks)

– Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series – Succession

– Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series – Ted Lasso

– Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture – No Time To Die

– Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series – Squid Game

– The 57th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award – Dame Helen Mirren

