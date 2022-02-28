SAG winners and presenters use platforms to show solidarity with Ukraine

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Winners and presenters at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards used their platforms at the ceremony to acknowledge the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Brian Cox, Jessica Chastain and Michael Keaton were among the Hollywood stars who expressed solidarity with the country’s citizens at the 28th annual ceremony in Los Angeles.

It comes as fighting continues to rage in the region, with Ukrainians forced to seek shelter from attacks and flee across the country’s borders.

The cast of @succession takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series 👏 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/frW546KySF — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

At the top of the show, co-host and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr said members of the organisation were praying for “impending peace” in the region.

“While tonight is a celebration, we are all at the same time holding a place in our hearts for the people of Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace,” he said.

Taking to the stage to accept the award for best ensemble in a drama series, Succession star Cox said the unfolding events were “truly awful” and praised the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The president of Ukraine was a comic, he was a wonderful comic performer and we should respect that for him,” he told audience members

“The thing that’s really distressed me is what’s happening in Russia, to my fellow actors and actresses and performers and writers and critics.

“They are told under pain of high treason that they cannot say a word about Ukraine and I think that is pretty awful and I think we should all stand together.”

Michael Keaton also praised the Ukrainian president, who ‘deserves credit tonight for fighting the fight'(Chris Pizzello/AP)

To applause he finished: “Also for those people in Russia who don’t like what’s going on, particularly the artists.

“I think we should really join in celebrating them and hoping that they can actually make a shift, as I believe they can.”

Michael Keaton, who won best male actor in a television movie or limited series, also praised president Zelensky, who “deserves credit tonight for fighting the fight”.

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye star Jessica Chastain, who won best female actress in a leading role for the film, also paid tribute to SAG’s ‘international family’ (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye star Jessica Chastain, who won best female actress in a leading role for the film said: “My heart is with our international family all over the world right now who is fighting for their safety and their freedom.

“I love you all so much.”

SAG national president Fran Drescher also extended her prayers to the people of Ukraine in her address during the ceremony.