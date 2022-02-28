Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 10:52

The pair starred in the 1997 comedy.
Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion at SAG awards

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino marked the 25th anniversary of their cult comedy Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion by staging a reunion of their own at the Screen Actor’s Guild awards.

The pair donned co-ordinated blue and pink suits that paid homage to their outfits from the beloved 1997 film as they teamed up to present an award at the star-studded ceremony.

In the film Kudrow wears a pale pink dress to the school reunion that gives the film the title, while Sorvino wears electric blue.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino present the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The duo recreated the voices of their dim-witted characters as they took to the stage, as Sorvino told Kudrow: “You look cute,” to which the Friends star replied: “I know, thanks.

“So do you, of course. Do you think this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked an awards show?”

Sorvino continued: “I just realised this; we’re wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles.”

The pair also whipped out a stack of Post-it notes, a reference to the fact their characters pretended to have invented the sticky note pads in an attempt to impress former classmates.

The film follows the two best friends as they realise they were not popular in school and decide to concoct elaborate lies to impress the peers who were unkind to them.

It also starred Janeane Garofalo and Alan Cumming, with a cameo from Justin Theroux.

