Sally Dynevor joined by fellow Corrie star during Dancing On Ice routine

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole scored a perfect 40 during the show.
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Sally Dynevor brought a piece of the cobbles to Dancing On Ice by featuring fellow Coronation Street star Antony Cotton in her routine.

The actress (58) scored 25.5 for her routine with Matt Evers to You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) by Sylvester, which opened in a recreation of Audrey’s salon from the beloved soap opera.

After her routine, Dynevor said: “It was wonderful to have Antony, and this week we said we were just going to have a lot of fun and try and make people smile, and I hope that’s what came across.”

Last week Dynevor landed in the skate-off but was saved by the judges as Happy Mondays star Bez was sent home.

Judge Jayne Torvill described this week’s effort as a “great performance” but noted that due to the inclusion of a chair as the addition for prop week, it meant there was “very little skating” in the routine.

Ashley Banjo said: “What I love about it is you come back from the skate-off and you’ve gone ‘You know what, I’m going to have fun and enjoy this’.

“You look great. You had a great time. We enjoyed it, and at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about really.”

Dancing On Ice 2022
The Vamps star Connor Ball (Matt Frost/ITV)

Later on in the ITV show, Brendan Cole achieved a perfect 40 for his routine, which saw him perform as “rain” poured down on him on the ice rink.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional got the top mark after dancing to Falling by Harry Styles with his professional partner Vanessa Bauer, who returned to the show after being forced to self-isolate last week after testing positive for Covid-19.

The pair incorporated an umbrella into the routine for the show’s prop week, which also featured ambitious dance moves including a “death spiral” and a trio of rotating lifts.

Judge Oti Mabuse said she was so emotional after the performance, adding: “For weeks I’ve been saying I want more and I know you. That was the performance I was talking about.

“I’m very dramatic so I love the drama but there was storytelling. It was technical and the two of you just made it look effortless.”

