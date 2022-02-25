Russia excluded from Eurovision Song Contest following Ukraine invasion

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Russia will no longer participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest following the invasion of Ukraine, the competition’s producer has announced.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement that the inclusion of a Russian entry at contest in Turin in May would bring the contest into “disrepute”.

Eurovision had previously said it intended to allow Russia to compete but faced strong criticism from state broadcasters in countries including Iceland, Finland, Norway and the Netherlands.

Statement from @EBU_HQ regarding Russia's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC had also earlier this week urged the EBU to suspend Russia’s membership and ban it from the contest.

A statement released on Friday said the EBU’s executive board had made the decision following a recommendation by the Eurovision governing body, known as the reference group, based on “the rules of the event and the values of the EBU”.

It added: “The reference group recommendation was also supported by the EBU’s television committee.

“The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute.

“Before making this decision the EBU took time to consult widely among its membership.

“The EBU is an apolitical member organisation of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service.

“We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”

Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS, co-organiser of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, is calling on the European Broadcast Union to suspend Russia as a member of the EBU with immediate effect.

The 66th edition of Eurovision is due to take place in Turin after Italian rock band Maneskin won the 2021 contest.

Russia had not yet announced its act for 2022. It last won in 2008 with Dima Bilan singing Believe, and in turn hosted the 2009 contest in Moscow.

Last week, the act chosen to represent Ukraine withdrew after facing scrutiny over a reported 2015 visit to Russia-occupied Crimea.

Alina Pash had been chosen in a televised national selection show and was due to perform her song Shadows Of Forgotten Ancestors, but pulled out after details of the trip emerged and was replaced by rap act Kalush Orchestra with the song Stefania.

People who enter Crimea via Russia are considered by Ukraine to have illegally crossed the border, although there is no suggestion that Pash did this.