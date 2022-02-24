Joanna Lumley backs ‘absolutely fabulous’ Dumfries in bid for city status

By Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland

Dame Joanna Lumley has said it would be “absolutely fabulous” if Dumfries were to be named a city as she backed its bid for the status.

Dumfries is one of eight towns and areas in Scotland which are in the running to be named as cities through the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Civic Awards.

Dame Joanna, who has a home in the Dumfries area, is supporting the formal bid by the town known as “Queen of the South”.

The actress, who played Patsy Stone in the comedy series Absolutely Fabulous, said being awarded city status would be a boost for the area.

She said: “Dumfries stole my heart from the first time I wandered in its once-grand, proud streets, and leaned on the bridge and watched the Nith shimmer by. Queen of the South in every way but, maybe now, in need of a new ennoblement.

“If she became a city, it would be like crowning her again. She deserves a new burst of pride and energy, and public recognition of all she has survived and achieved.

“Making her the City of Dumfries would be like toasting her and the beautiful countryside surrounding her in champagne. She deserves a curtain call and a bouquet, because she is modest and brave and entirely worthy of such an honour. It would be absolutely fabulous.”

Dunfermline, Elgin, Greenock, Livingston, Oban, St Andrews and South Ayrshire are among 38 places around the UK which have also submitted bids for city status.

The new cities will be announced in the spring.

The Dumfries area has been home to many people who have gone on to fame including DJ Calvin Harris who was born and brought up in the town, while former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard, Outlander star Sam Heughan and Extras actress Ashley Jensen grew up in the area.

Peter Pan author JM Barrie went to Dumfries Academy while Robert Burns spent his final years in the town.

BBC Scotland TV and radio presenter, Stephen Jardine, is also backing the bid.

He said: “From its rich history to its fascinating architecture and vibrant arts and music scene, Dumfries, the capital of south-west Scotland, ticks all the boxes when it comes to what we expect from a city.”