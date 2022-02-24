The 2 Johnnies issue apology following criticism over 'sexist' video

The 2 Johnnies have issued an apology following a video that has been criticised for being "sexist" and "insulting".

The pair, who were recently announced as new presenters for RTÉ 2FM, featured in a video containing offensive remarks about female genitalia.

In the video, they talked about car bonnet stickers that were sent to them by their podcast listeners, which included sexist references.

"Tyres are like women, no good unless they are squealing"; and “She’s not a princess, she’s a sl*t”, were among the slogans read out.

The video has since been deleted.

The Tipperary natives, Johnny McMahon and Johnny O’Brien, came under fire for the video which showed them laughing while reading the sexist comments.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said it was "bizzare" that the two RTÉ presenters featured the segment containing "virulently sexist slogans".

In a statement posted on Twitter, the pair made an apology.

"We would like to apologise for the content which appeared on our social media, these posts were offensive and should never have been published," the statement said.

"This is not who we are nor what we stand for. We aim to do better in the future, we are not perfect, and we are learning all the time."

Fine Gael TD for Galway-East Ciaran Cannon said the video of the 2 Johnnies' was “insulting” and called on RTÉ to issue a statement on the matter.

“The use of language that is deeply derogatory and demeaning of women cannot be tolerated by our national broadcaster,” Mr Cannon said.

“Our licence fee cannot be used to fund an undermining of our ambition to make Ireland a more equal and safer place for women.

“Their comments directed at women were demeaning and lacking in basic respect. They objectified women’s bodies, with absolutely no regard as to their personhood.

“We need answers and reassurance that this kind of material will not be broadcast or endorsed.”

The video, which was posted online, was from their podcast and not their RTÉ show.