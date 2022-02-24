Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 11:23

Sacha Baron Cohen in talks to join Apple TV thriller Disclaimer

The Borat actor will join Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in the original series, based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Sacha Baron Cohen is in talks to join the cast of Apple TV’s new psychological thriller Disclaimer.

The Borat actor will join Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in the original series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight.

Disclaimer will star Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist working to reveal the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions.

Blanchett will also executive produce the series with Knight as co-executive producer.

The series comes from award-winning director Alfonso Cuaron and is produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content.

Last year Baron Cohen was nominated for two Academy awards for best supporting actor for his role in The Trial of The Chicago Seven and best adapted screenplay for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

As well as the bumbling Kazakh journalist, he is known for his other comic creations including Ali G and Bruno which he has used to dupe high-profile figures.

He has previously faced lawsuitsc but they have been dismissed due to the subjects signing waivers beforehand.

