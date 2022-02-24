Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 08:01

Netflix confirms theft of valuable props used for production of The Crown

As much as €180,000 of valuable items were reportedly stolen on Wednesday and a police investigation is under way
Netflix confirms theft of valuable props used for production of The Crown

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Netflix has confirmed that valuable props used in its multi-award winning series The Crown have been stolen.

As much as £150,000 (€179,695) of items were reportedly stolen overnight last Wednesday and a police investigation is under way.

The Sun newspaper reported that the incident occurred near Doncaster during the show’s final week of production.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to the PA news agency that the reports were true, but provided no additional comment.

South Yorkshire Police were also approached for comment.

Elizabeth Debicki, pictured, moves into the role of Diana, Princess of Wales, who was previously played by Emma Corrin (Netflix/PA)

The extravagant hit series is due to return for its fifth instalment at the end of 2022 featuring a new all-star cast as it heads towards coverage of the late 1990s.

Screen veteran Imelda Staunton takes over from Olivia Colman as the Queen and Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret.

Elizabeth Debicki moves into the role of Diana, Princess of Wales, previously played by Emma Corrin.

The series will reportedly dramatise her headline-making 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir as well as other key events in her later life.

Writer Peter Morgan has confirmed there will be a sixth – and final – series.

More in this section

Rapper Dave reschedules shows after Storm Eunice tears roof off O2 arena Rapper Dave reschedules shows after Storm Eunice tears roof off O2 arena
Halyna Hutchins’ husband: ‘Absurd Alec Baldwin did not take responsibility for death’ Halyna Hutchins’ husband: ‘Absurd Alec Baldwin did not take responsibility for death’
Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel leaving BBC for Global Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel leaving BBC for Global
Coronation Street promises ‘drama and intrigue’ in extended episodes

Coronation Street promises ‘drama and intrigue’ in extended episodes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more