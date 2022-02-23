Rapper Dave reschedules shows after Storm Eunice tears roof off O2 arena

By Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter PA

Rapper Dave has rescheduled his O2 arena concerts after parts of the London venue’s roof was ripped off by Storm Eunice.

The musician, 23, was due to perform on Monday and Tuesday this week but his concerts were postponed after the venue’s white roof covering was torn away from its supporting ribs.

His gigs will now be held on February 28th and March 1st at the London venue, which was known as the Millennium Dome when it opened on New Year’s Eve in 1999.

The shows at the O2 Arena have been rescheduled for the 28th of February and the 1st of March, and the shows in Newcastle and Glasgow have moved to Saturday 5th of March (Newcastle) and Monday 7th of March (Glasgow) I’m genuinely so sorry I had to move these dates pic.twitter.com/Pa8qt4I9iW — SANTAN (@Santandave1) February 23, 2022

Dave, who won a Brit award, announced the changes on Twitter, adding: “I’m genuinely so sorry I had to move these dates.”

In footage shared on social media, the O2’s roof covering could be seen flapping in the high winds during Friday’s storm.

The O2 Arena in London after parts of its roof were ripped off in high winds as Storm Eunice struck (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The venue is currently undergoing repairs.

A number of concerts were postponed and have since been rescheduled. UB40’s has been moved to February 25th. Simply Red’s have shifted to March 2nd and 3rd.

The Lumineers’ has gone to March 4th. And Davido’s has moved to March 5th.