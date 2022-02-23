Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 11:40

George Ezra reschedules shows after falling ill with chicken pox

The Brit Award-winning singer said he is feeling ‘miserable’.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

George Ezra has told fans he is “gutted” at having to cancel a string of live dates after falling ill with chicken pox.

The Shotgun singer shared a video on Twitter in which he showed fans the spotty rash that had spread across his face, shoulders and upper chest.

The 28-year-old was due to perform at the London Palladium, Manchester Opera House and Edinburgh Usher Hall in the coming days, but the shows will now take place in April.

Ezra is returning to the road for the first time since 2019 due to pandemic cancellations.

In his video, the singer and guitarist said: “As you can see, I have got chicken pox, which I never had as a kid – and it is miserable.

“It is all the fatigue and fever of the virus but you also want to scratch your skin all the time.

“What this means is that I can’t perform at the upcoming shows in Manchester, Edinburgh and London, which I am absolutely gutted about.

“Recording this video is the last thing I want to be doing.

“Even on a selfish level, I’ve not performed since 2019 and I was so much looking forward to getting back up there and swinging my hips – but it’s just not going to happen.”

Chicken pox is a contagious illness, common in childhood, which causes an itchy, spotty rash.

The Brit Award-winner, whose new album, Gold Rush Kid, is due out later this year, did not say where he thinks he caught it.

