Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen face off in new Harry Potter spinoff film

The Secrets of Dumbledore arrives in cinemas on April 8 with a new trailer due to be released on Thursday.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen face off as Albus Dumbledore and his evil nemesis Gellert Grindelwald in new posters for the latest instalment of the Fantastic Beasts prequel series.

A series of posters were released ahead of a new trailer on Thursday and show the rival wizarding factions of Dumbledore’s first army and the disciples of dark wizard Grindelwald.

Law will portray the future Hogwarts headmaster, with Mikkelsen playing his evil nemesis and Eddie Redmayne reprising his role of Newt Scamander, from the Fantastic Beasts films.

Mikkelsen took over the role of Grindelwald from Johnny Depp, who left the Harry Potter prequel series after losing a High Court battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Other stars appearing in his team of baddies include Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Poppy Corby-Tuech, and Aleksandr Kuznetsov.

Law and Redmayne are joined in their battle against the dark forces by Dan Fogler, Jessica Williams, Callum Turner, Victoria Yeates, William Nadylam, and Richard Coyle.

The official Fantastic Beasts account also showed some of the “global wizards” portrayed by Oliver Masucci, Maria Fernanda Candido and Dave Wong.

“A new power is waiting to rise against Dumbledore and the wizarding world,” Fantastic Beasts tweeted.

The Secrets of Dumbledore arrives in cinemas on April 8 with a new trailer due to be released on Thursday, February 24.

