Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 10:04

The Weeknd announces ‘next phase’ of latest album – The Dawn FM Experience

The artist described the special as a ‘purgatory otherworld where live performance, theatre, and performance art collide.’
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Weeknd has announced a new TV special as part of the “next phase” of his latest album Dawn FM.

The R&B superstar, 32, described the Amazon special as a “purgatory otherworld where live performance, theatre, and performance art collide for a night out at the club.”

Dawn FM was released in January this year and features collaborations with artists including Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and comedian Jim Carey.

 

The Blinding Lights singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, said he was “ecstatic” about the project, which is titled The Weekend x The Dawn FM Experience.

“I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done,” he said in a press release.

“Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM – a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theatre, and performance art collide for a night out at the club.”

He also shared a 60-second teaser clip which showed himself as an old man with greying hair wandering through dark streets before collapsing in a warehouse as music builds.

The Weeknd has previously produced chart-topping albums including 2020’s After Hours and its break-out single Blinding Lights, with both enjoying huge commercial and critical success.

His previous studio albums, 2016’s Starboy, 2015’s Beauty Behind The Madness and his debut Kiss Land in 2013, also received global recognition.

The Dawn FM Experience will air on Amazon Prime on February 26.

