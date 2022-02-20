Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 13:51

Helen Mirren: I do not remotely deserve a Lifetime Achievement Award

Previous recipients of the award include Robert De Niro, Julie Andrews and Gene Kelly.
Helen Mirren: I do not remotely deserve a Lifetime Achievement Award

By Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter PA

Dame Helen Mirren has said she still fears she will be “found out” as she revealed her struggles with imposter syndrome.

The Oscar-winning actress, 76, is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Los Angeles Screen Actors Guild (SAG) next week.

Previous recipients of the accolade include Robert De Niro, Julie Andrews, Elizabeth Taylor and Gene Kelly.

Speaking to You Magazine about the award, Mirren said: “Yes, it’s extraordinary.

“I genuinely do not feel I remotely deserve it, except that I’m still alive and working.

“I’ve done some wonderful films and I’ve done some pretty awful films.

“It took me by surprise, completely. A great honour.”

The star won an Oscar, a Bafta and a SAG award for playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, adding to her collection of Emmys, Baftas and a Tony award.

Mirren added: “I think of myself as still being the way I was in my mind, in my body, through my 20s, 30s and 40s: struggling, ambitious, frustrated and self-critical.

“I still feel the same person. I wonder if that ever goes?

“There’s always that endless, niggling feeling, ‘Oh god, I’m going be found out any minute now. I got away with it that time, but the next time I’ll be found out.’

“Because you can never be absolutely sure that you’re that good at what you do.

“It’s not like being a doctor or a surgeon or an architect or a gardener where you can look at your work and go, ‘Oh yeah, that’s really good.’

“It’s a much more mutable thing, our job.”

The actress next stars in The Duke alongside Jim Broadbent, which tells the real-life story of Newcastle cab driver Kempton Bunton, who was prosecuted in 1965 for stealing Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery.

It is the last film from Notting Hill director Roger Michell, who died in September at the age of 65.

More in this section

Dizzee Rascal’s ex-fiancee ’embellished and lied’ over assault, court told Dizzee Rascal’s ex-fiancee ’embellished and lied’ over assault, court told
Foo Fighter Dave Grohl misses cooking show appearance due to Storm Eunice Foo Fighter Dave Grohl misses cooking show appearance due to Storm Eunice
Jake Gyllenhaal says Taylor Swift’s All Too Well ‘has nothing to do with me’ Jake Gyllenhaal says Taylor Swift’s All Too Well ‘has nothing to do with me’
Bond girl ‘narrowly avoids’ toppled tree as Storm Eunice wreaks havoc

Bond girl ‘narrowly avoids’ toppled tree as Storm Eunice wreaks havoc

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more