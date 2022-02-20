Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 12:40

Frankie Bridge avoids ‘stressful’ London Fashion Week

The singer and TV star has said she finds London Fashion Week daunting.
By Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter PA

Frankie Bridge has avoided London Fashion Week this year in part because she feels “self-conscious”.

The Saturdays singer, 33, has said she finds the event where fashion houses debut their autumn/winter 2022 collections “quite stressful”.

Bridge, who came third in the latest series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, said on Sunday Brunch: “I’m not going to lie, I have avoided it this year.

“It is half-term and priorities have changed.

“It’s manic, you’re rushing from one thing to the next.

“I did want to go to a few shows but also I just get really self-conscious because I feel like everyone is looking at each other.

“It’s a stressful environment but it is enjoyable.”

Bridge has been sharing high-street style tips on her Instagram page hash tagging Frankie’s Faves.

Talking about her fashion segment on social media, Bridge added: “I just kind of started it a while back just to give people ideas of what’s out and about in the shops and online at the moment.

“We all seem to shop that way these days, I know I do, I see someone wearing it online and then I go and buy it.

“It’s kind of that lazy consumer, that’s what we do now. So I thought I’d get involved.”

