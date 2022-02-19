Dawn French tries to trick Channing Tatum into marrying her daughter

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Dawn French has attempted to trick Hollywood hunk Channing Tatum into marrying her daughter.

The comedian asked the US actor if the pandemic had made him feel “more spontaneous” before springing the question on him.

Tatum appeared virtually on The Graham Norton Show, and discussed his directorial debut Dog and the return of his Magic Mike franchise.

French, also a guest on the show, joked: “Hello Tanning Chatum, I’m Dawn French, you wouldn’t know me – I’m from the 80s and I’m a goer.

“After these last couple of years that we’ve had where we’ve all been locked up and it’s been so dim and grim, do you feel like you should take more risks and maybe be a bit more spontaneous and just say yes to things in life without even really thinking about it?

“Like if I asked you something now would you say ‘yes Dawn I will’?”

Tatum, laughing, replied: “I feel like I’m walking into something here but you know what, yes Dawn I will.”

French continued: “Well I have to tell you then Tanning Chatum that you just agreed to marry my daughter.

“You’re my son in law now.”

Speaking about the third instalment of the hit stripper-based films Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Tatum said his goal had been to make “the Super Bowl of stripper movies”.

“I wanted to just leave it all out there…just do it all so there doesn’t ever need to be another stripper movie ever again,” he said.

The 41-year-old actor will reprise his role as stripper Michael “Magic Mike” Lane in the forthcoming movie.

The original 2012 racy comedy-drama, which features muscular men performing steamy dance routines, was hugely popular and inspired the sequel Magic Mike XXL in 2015 and live stage show adaptations across the world.