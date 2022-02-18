Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 21:09

Bond girl ‘narrowly avoids’ toppled tree as Storm Eunice wreaks havoc

Ex-Bond girl Valerie Leon, best known for her roles in The Spy Who Loved Me and Never Say Never Again, said the incident was ‘like a horror movie’.
Bond girl ‘narrowly avoids’ toppled tree as Storm Eunice wreaks havoc

By Lily Ford, PA

Ex-Bond girl Valerie Leon has spoken of her “shocking” experience after narrowly avoiding a falling tree brought down by Storm Eunice’s winds.

The English actress, 78, is best known for her roles in six films of the Carry On series as well as Bond films The Spy Who Loved Me and Never Say Never Again, alongside Roger Moore and Sean Connery.

Millions of people were urged to stay at home on Friday due to safety fears over the impact of Eunice, one of the worst storms to hit the UK in a generation, which has swept across the country today leaving severe damage in its wake.

Leon said it was an “extraordinary” sight as an uprooted tree crushed a car only 20 feet from where she had been outside her home in the London borough of Hounslow.

“It was like a horror movie,” she told the PA news agency.

Everything or Nothing screening – London
Leon is best known for her roles starring alongside Roger Moore and Sean Connery in the James Bond films (Ian West/PA)

“I was worried about the trees because they’re all waving around all over the place, (so) I decided to move my car.

“It was after I got out and I saw a load of people up the street – there was a crowd… and that’s when I wandered up and saw this other tree – with huge, huge roots.”

Leon took to Twitter to share a photo of the toppled tree which had decimated the bonnet of a blue Tesla.

“I narrowly avoided a terrible accident just now when this tree was blown down close to my home,” the star wrote to more than 8,000 followers.

“I feel so sorry for the owner of this wrecked car. What a shock.”

Leon’s agent likened the sight to a scene from 1971 horror film Blood From The Mummy’s Tomb, in which she had a starring role.

“In the film, she is this Egyptian queen who comes back from the dead to wreak revenge,” Barry Langford said.

“The finale is very like this storm – everything starts flying around and buildings collapse.

“I said to her, ‘my God, it’s like we’re in a scene from Blood From The Mummy’s Tomb’ – like being part of a disaster film,” the 62-year-old added.

Winter weather Feb 18th 2022
Storm Eunice has torn across the country, causing severe damage to buildings including London’s O2 arena (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Leon said the weather is something “no one really expects” in London.

“I know they did get the red alert for London, but it’s been extraordinary.

“Thank God there was nobody in the car… it was shocking,” she added.

More in this section

Dizzee Rascal’s ex-fiancee ’embellished and lied’ over assault, court told Dizzee Rascal’s ex-fiancee ’embellished and lied’ over assault, court told
Jake Gyllenhaal says Taylor Swift’s All Too Well ‘has nothing to do with me’ Jake Gyllenhaal says Taylor Swift’s All Too Well ‘has nothing to do with me’
Benedict Cumberbatch stuns fans with unusual Vanity Fair photoshoot Benedict Cumberbatch stuns fans with unusual Vanity Fair photoshoot
Friday's Late Late show lineup revealed

Friday's Late Late show lineup revealed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more