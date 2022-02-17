Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 18:52

Katie Price’s fiance charged with using threatening or abusive behaviour

Carl Woods is engaged to former glamour model Price.
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods has been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting language or behaviour, Essex Police have said.

The 33-year-old was arrested following an incident in Little Canfield on August 23rd, 2021.

Carl Woods
Carl Woods (Ian West/PA)

A statement from Essex Police said: “A man arrested following an incident in Little Canfield, on August 23rd, 2021, has been charged.

“Carl Woods (33) of Dunmow Road, Little Canfield, has been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.

“He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court on March 10th.”

Woods is engaged to former glamour model Price.

