Friday's Late Late show lineup revealed

Following her inspirational performance at the Solheim Cup in September, Leona Maguire has taken the next step in spectacular fashion, becoming the first Irish winner in LGPA history with a three-shot win in Florida at the beginning of February.
Kenneth Fox

The line-up for Friday's Late Late show has been revealed with Leona Maguire, Marian Keyes, Niall Horan and Eleanor McEvoy among the guests for this week’s show.

She got home this week to Cavan and she joins Ryan tonight to talk about a whirlwind couple of weeks.

They will be celebrating internationally bestselling author Marian Keyes as she reflects on her incredible career over the last three decades and will be joined by a special audience of family and friends.

Global popstar Niall Horan will join Ryan from LA to pay tribute to Leona Maguire.

Plus, Eleanor McEvoy will perform ‘South Anne Street’ from her new album ‘Gimme Some Wine’.

