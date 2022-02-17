Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 09:20

Taika Waititi shares trailer for new HBO pirate comedy series

The Oscar-winning filmmaker plays the infamous Captain Blackbeard in the series which also stars his fellow New Zealander Rhys Darby.
Taika Waititi shares trailer for new HBO pirate comedy series

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Taika Waititi has shared the trailer for his new HBO pirate comedy series Our Flag Means Death.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker plays the infamous Captain Blackbeard in the series and stars alongside fellow New Zealander Rhys Darby.

It is based on the true story of Stede Bonnet, played by Darby, a wealthy 18th century landowner who turned his back on a law-abiding life for a career as a pirate.

“Blackbeard, Captain Kidd, the gentleman pirate…the last one is the scariest of them all,” Darby says in the trailer.

“Instead of killing with weapons, he kills with kindness.”

Darby and Waititi are joined in the trailer by James Bond franchise star Rory Kinnear and newcomer Nathan Foad.

The series is written by David Jenkins, while Waititi will serve as an executive producer.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Waititi said: “Oh Jesus not another f**** thing from Taika that talented f***.”

As a director, Waititi, 45, is known for films including Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, with the latter winning him an Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

Our Flag Means Death is due to air on HBO Max on March 3rd.

More in this section

Linda Evangelista poses for first photos since voicing cosmetic procedure claims Linda Evangelista poses for first photos since voicing cosmetic procedure claims
Bob Saget’s family granted injunction to block release of death investigation records Bob Saget’s family granted injunction to block release of death investigation records
Britney Spears invited to US Congress to share conservatorship story Britney Spears invited to US Congress to share conservatorship story
Jimmy Carr’s management reassures venue over jokes controversy

Jimmy Carr’s management reassures venue over jokes controversy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more