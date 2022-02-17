Kanye West tells fans ‘never give up on dreams’ as documentary on his life airs

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kanye West told fans “never to give up on your dreams” as the first part of a new documentary about his life aired on Netflix.

Film-maker Clarence “Coodie” Simmons helms the three-part series, dubbed Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, alongside Chike Ozah.

The 90-minute first episode, titled act i: VISION, was released on February 16th with the second part due on February 23rd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coodie (@coodierock)

The global megastar and Simmons attended the documentary’s premiere screening together, where they embraced.

West thanked Simmons and praised his artistic vision.

“I would have been embarrassed by those tapes if you all had seen them a year after it happened… it all makes sense now,” he said.

In a post on his own Instagram, the rapper wrote: “Never give up on your dreams and follow your Jeen-Yuhs! Praise GOD!”

Jeen-Yuhs draws on reels of intimate footage dating back two decades, showing West’s evolution from unknown rapper to international star, fashion designer and businessman.

Jeen-Yuhs draws on reels of intimate footage dating back two decades (Netflix/PA)

He previously publicly demanded that Simmons and Ozah give him “final edit and approval” on the documentary, so he can be “in charge of my own image”.

Ahead of its release Simmons told the PA news agency he prays for the rapper “every day” and believes God has a purpose for him “bigger than what we can even imagine right now”.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has split up with his wife, Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from him last year, and is said to be working on a follow-up to his album Donda.