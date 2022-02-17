Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 06:21

Bob Saget’s family granted injunction to block release of death investigation records

The action was taken to stop sensitive information being shared with anyone other than the late US comedian’s wife and daughters.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The family of Bob Saget has been granted a temporary injunction to block the release of records from the investigation into his death.

The emergency motion was filed on Tuesday to stop sensitive information being shared with anyone other than the late US comedian’s wife and daughters.

A court ruling stated sharing such information would cause Saget’s loved ones “severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress”.

The actor, who was known for his role as Danny Tanner in the US sitcom Full House, was found dead on January 9 in a Florida hotel room.

 

A Florida medical examiner ruled his cause of death as an accidental blow to the head, likely from “an unwitnessed fall”, with no evidence of illicit drugs present.

The lawsuit, brought on behalf of Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo and their daughters against the Orange County Sheriff’s office and the medical examiner’s office, seeks to block evidence taken from the scene, which they say depict Saget’s body “graphically”.

Documents obtained by the PA news agency stated: “The court finds that plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if the requested temporary injunction is not granted.”

The temporary injunction will remain in effect until further order by the court.

