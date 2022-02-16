Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 10:41

Britney Spears introduces fans to her new puppy, Sawyer

The pop megastar said the dog, a white Australian shepherd, makes ‘my heart melt’ and is the second love of her life.
Britney Spears introduces fans to her new puppy, Sawyer

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Britney Spears has introduced fans to the newest edition to her family, a puppy named Sawyer.

The pop megastar said the dog, a white Australian shepherd, makes “my heart melt” and is the second love of her life.

Posting a video of Sawyer on Instagram she said: “Geez…can you have two loves of your lives because he comes in second.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“I’m introducing the new edition to my family. His name is Sawyer and he’s a white Australian shepherd with blue eyes.

“It’s funny, he doesn’t talk back but it’s like he understands what I’m saying. I can talk to him for 30 min about potty training and rewarding him when he goes potty on the pad.

“I think he understands me especially with those eyes. He makes my heart melt. He needs me and I like that.”

The Toxic singer said she had also acquired a new cat that she would introduce at a later date, adding that she enjoyed having a house “full” of animals.

More in this section

Jimmy Carr’s management reassures venue over jokes controversy Jimmy Carr’s management reassures venue over jokes controversy
Chloe Madeley and James Haskell announce baby news Chloe Madeley and James Haskell announce baby news
Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to ‘comedy royalty’ Ivan Reitman Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to ‘comedy royalty’ Ivan Reitman
Coleen Rooney loses bid to bring High Court claim against Rebekah Vardy’s agent

Coleen Rooney loses bid to bring High Court claim against Rebekah Vardy’s agent

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more