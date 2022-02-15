Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 20:03

Netflix teases new thriller starring Lily Collins, Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons

Windfall will be available on Netflix next month.
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Lily Collins, Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons can be seen caught up in a home robbery gone wrong in a new trailer for their upcoming movie Windfall.

Breaking Bad actor Plemons plays a tech billionaire who arrives at his holiday home with his wife, played by Collins, for a last-minute getaway but things go sideways when they discover it is being robbed by Segel’s character.

The psychological thriller, which is directed by Collin’s husband Charlie McDowell, will be available on Netflix from March 18th.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BaPdGDBcY5A

The two-minute teaser trailer sees the couple arrive at the holiday villa only to be taken hostage shortly after by Segel’s character, while Plemons voiceover says: “This guy breaks into my house and I’ve had to hold his hand and help him rob us.”

Segel requests 150,000 dollars to release the pair to which Plemons responds “You think that’s enough?”, and Collins adds: “Yeah I think you’re probably going to want more than that.”

The quick-paced video cuts between clips of the idyllic home and its surrounding grounds to tense negotiations between the trio.

Plemons admits to Segel: “I owe you something”, to which the robber responds: “You owe a debt to a hell of a lot more people than just me.”

Sex Tape photocall – London
Jason Segel (Nick Ansell/PA)

Drama builds and at one stage Segel’s character holds a gun to Plemons’ head and later a gunshot can be heard.

The trailer concludes with Collins’ character telling someone, “You’re not a killer. What you think you have to do next… please don’t cross that line.”

Emily In Paris star Collins married film director and writer McDowell in September 2021.

The couple announced their engagement 12 months prior after reportedly dating for a year.

