Massive Attack announce Dublin gig

James Cox

Massive Attack have announced a Dublin gig at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham this summer.

The band will play at the venue on Sunday, August 28th.

Tickets priced at €59.50, including booking fees, will go on general sale at 10am this Friday, February 18th, from Ticketmaster.

The English trip hop collective was formed in 1988 in Bristol by Robert '3D', Del Naja, Adrian 'Tricky' Thaws, Andrew 'Mushroom' Vowles and Grant 'Daddy G' Marshall. The band currently consists of Del Naja, Thaws and Marshall, with Shara Nelson and Horace Andy as guest vocalists.

The debut Massive Attack album Blue Lines was released in 1991, with the single Unfinished Sympathy reaching the charts and later being voted the 63rd greatest song of all time in a poll by NME, 1998's Mezzanine (containing the top 10 single Teardrop) and 2003's 100th Window charted in the UK at number one.

Both Blue Lines and Mezzanine feature in Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.