Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 14:34

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the Oscars

The 2022 Academy Awards ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.
Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the Oscars

By Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter PA

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the 94th Oscars ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has confirmed.

The stars will make history this as the first all-female line-up to front the annual awards ceremony, which will air live on March 27.

It has also been 35 years since three presenters have shared the stage, which honours the best in film.

Appearing on Good Morning America, Emmy-award winning comic, writer and producer Schumer quipped: “I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea but I am hosting the Oscars, along with my good friend Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

“I better go watch some movies.”

In a joint statement, Hall, Schumer and Sykes added: “We want people to get ready to have a good time.

“It’s been a while.”

The female stars will take over hosting duties following the mostly virtual ceremony in 2021 which did not have a host.

Will Packer, producer of the awards ceremony, said: “This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers.

“It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles.

“I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well.

“Many surprises in store. Expect the unexpected!”

Last year, the Oscars were delayed from February to April due to the pandemic.

Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment said: “Imagine having one of the funniest women in comedy today hosting the Oscars… Now, multiply that by three.

“Regina, Amy and Wanda are comedy powerhouses who will make history as the first female trio to host the biggest night in entertainment, and we’re thrilled to have them at the helm to deliver an incredible show full of unforgettable moments and laughter.”

The 94th Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27th.

More in this section

Coleen Rooney loses bid to bring High Court claim against Rebekah Vardy’s agent Coleen Rooney loses bid to bring High Court claim against Rebekah Vardy’s agent
Peaky Blinders has been ‘amazing journey’, says creator ahead of final season Peaky Blinders has been ‘amazing journey’, says creator ahead of final season
Chloe Madeley and James Haskell announce baby news Chloe Madeley and James Haskell announce baby news
Jimmy Carr’s management reassures venue over jokes controversy

Jimmy Carr’s management reassures venue over jokes controversy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more