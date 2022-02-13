Love Island star Liberty Poole takes a tumble during Dancing On Ice

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Former Love Island contestant Liberty Poole has suffered a fall on Dancing On Ice – but still managed to earn her highest score of the series.

The reality TV personality took to the rink with her partner Joe Johnson for a routine to Right Round by Flo Rida inspired by her love of rollercoasters.

As they came to the end of their performance, Poole was lifted by her partner but lost her footing during the landing, dragging Johnson to the ice.

Like any great rollercoaster, there’s always ups and downs… but Liberty is such a pro for finishing the ride!🎢 Well done Liberty & Joe 👏 #DancingOnIce — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 13, 2022

However, the pair quickly regained their feet and finished their routine just as the music ended.

The reality TV star scored 28 points out of 40 – her highest score of the series.

The judging panel offered her words of encouragement with Jayne Torvill telling her: “You have done really well this week, so keep it up.”

Ashley Banjo added: “You guys came out with so much speed and energy…and do you know what was more impressive? You guys fell over but you still managed to end on the beat.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole was first on the rink, performing to House Of Fun by Madness, and secured the highest score of the night so far with 34 points.

Brendan Cole (Ian West/PA)

However, judge Christopher Dean was still critical, saying: “It was fun but it didn’t quite tickle my funny bone.”

Phillip Schofield also made his return to the ITV show after missing a week as he tested positive for Covid-19, with Stephen Mulhern stepping in to replace him.

As the show began, he said: “I had serious fomo, I have to tell you, made better by four or five gin and tonics. And well done to Stephen Mulhern as well. Fantastic. You are welcome.”

The competition has reached the halfway point.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.