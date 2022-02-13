Sun, 13 Feb, 2022 - 12:37

Jordan Peele shares ominous trailer for new film Nope

The horror is due for release on July 22nd.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Daniel Kaluuya asks “What’s a bad miracle?” in the sinister trailer for forthcoming horror film Nope.

The 32-year-old British actor stars alongside Steven Yeun and Keke Palmer in the latest feature from Oscar-winning American director Jordan Peele.

The two-minute teaser released on Sunday offers viewers a first insight into the narrative, which Peele has kept shrouded in secrecy throughout production.

Centred around the only black-owned horse training company in Hollywood, Kaluuya and his co-stars are terrorised by a mysterious flying object reminiscent of a UFO.

Kaluuya first encounters the object at night as it flashes bright lights across the mountains, before their lives are threatened.

Nope is Peele’s directorial follow-up to acclaimed horror films Get Out and Us, the former winning him the Oscar for best original screenplay.

His thought-provoking films are known for dealing with issues of race in the US and further afield through the lens of horror.

– Nope is scheduled for release on July 22nd, 2022.

