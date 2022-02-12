Sat, 12 Feb, 2022 - 21:20

Stars show love for Jennifer Aniston on her 53rd birthday

Reese Witherspoon, Courtney Cox and Ellen DeGeneres all wished the Friends star happy birthday.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Reese Witherspoon and Courtney Cox have expressed their love for Jennifer Aniston on her 53rd birthday.

Her famous co-stars paid tribute to the Friends actress’s “love of life, humour and endless positivity”.

Oscar winner Witherspoon, who stars alongside Aniston in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, said: “When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile.


“Knowing that @JenniferAniston is in the world makes me happy!

“Her love of life, her humour, and her endless positivity are such a gift. Let’s all wish Jen Happy Birthday.”

The actress later shared a clip of the two acting in a scene from the world-famous New York-based sitcom, in which she had a cameo.

Friends co-star Cox also posted a picture of the two to her Instagram story.

“Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston. I found this picture in our apartment on set,” she wrote.

“It was the first year we became friends. I loved you then, and I love you even more now.”

TV show host Ellen DeGeneres posted a compilation video of Aniston on her show, writing: “Happy birthday to a true day one.”

