By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Cardi B and her husband Offset have given each other matching tattoos of their wedding date for Valentine’s day.

The hip-hop star and her rapper partner documented the process for her Cardi Tries video series which saw the couple get a tattooing lesson from celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado.

The pair, who were married on September 20th, 2017, got the special date permanently etched on each of their hands.