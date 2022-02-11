Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 20:17

Euphoria co-stars confirm romance with birthday snap

Reports the pair were a couple began circulating after they were photographed holding hands in January.
By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, both stars of hit series Euphoria, have revealed they are in a relationship.

Fike, 26, confirmed that he and Schafer, 22, were a couple via his Instagram story where he posted an image of them kissing.

The singer-turned-actor plays the character of Elliot in the HBO series, alongside co-star Schafer, who stars as transgender high school student Jules.

Fike shared the image to wish Schafer a belated happy birthday, writing “happy birthday happy birthday” across the post. She turned 22 in late December.

In the image, the pair are seated at a restaurant table in front of a slice of chocolate cake and whipped cream.

Reports the co-stars were in a relationship began circulating in January after they were spotted holding hands as they left The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood.

The couple are romantically linked on-screen as well as off-screen. It was recently revealed that their characters in Euphoria have started a relationship.

The second series of the show is currently airing weekly on Sky Atlantic and Now TV in the UK.

