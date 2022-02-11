Crime drama Kin renewed for a second season by RTÉ

Kenneth Fox

Gritty crime drama Kin is getting a second season after being renewed by RTÉ and AMC+.

They said the show which will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, will go into production this summer and will again see Irish talent on a global stage with AMC+ picking it up for another season.

Series one had a consolidated average of over 621,000 viewers on RTÉ One and to date 2.7 million streams on RTÉ Player, making Kin the most successful drama in Ireland last year.

Each week viewers tuned in to see the unravelling of the Kinsella family which starred Clare Dunne (Herself), Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), and Ciarán Hinds (Belfast).

The eight-part drama charted the lives of the Kinsellas, a small but tight-knit crime family embroiled in a war against a powerful drug kingpin, Eamon Cunningham (Hinds).

The finale saw an arrogant Eamon meeting his untimely demise, which was orchestrated by the shrewd and sharp Amanda.

The first series was enjoyed across RTÉ on both television and RTÉ Player, as well as in North America and Scandinavia.

They said "We've worked with our international partners to make sure we could answer the call of Irish audiences to deliver another series and to ensure that Irish talent and quality Irish drama is showcased on the world stage. Series two of Kin adds to our strong slate of Irish drama being delivered to audiences over the coming year."

The new season, which begins production this summer, will see the Kinsellas as the top dogs in Dublin, but killing Eamon Cunningham has created as many problems as it solved.

They have incurred the wrath of an enemy even more dangerous than him. And where once there was the unbreakable bonds of blood and family, now there is only suspicion, distrust and resentment. But the greatest threat to the family emerges from within- in the shape of a ruthless, bullying, agent of chaos.

Fortunately, from positions of great adversity the boldest plans are often forged. And so it is with the Kinsellas.

Kin is produced by BRON Studios and Headline Pictures, in association with RTÉ. AMC+ has acquired the rights to the drama for North America, Australia, New Zealand, Iberia, Latin America and the UK.