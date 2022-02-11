Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 08:19

Ed Sheeran releases new song collaboration with Taylor Swift

The video sees the return of two youngsters who previously featured in the video for the pop stars’ collaboration Everything Has Changed
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Ed Sheeran has released a new collaborative version of his song The Joker And The Queen featuring his “good friend” Taylor Swift.

The song, featuring vocals from Swift, was released at midnight on Thursday with its video being simultaneously premiered on YouTube.

The video sees the return of two youngsters who previously featured in the video for the pop stars’ 2012 collaboration Everything Has Changed.

In it the lives of the young pair, one with a red haired mop similar to Sheeran’s, are shown in parallel.

This video makes me think of our friendship all these years

They appear to go away to different schools, singing the song’s wistful lyrics back to one another, before reuniting at the end.

The megastars have previously collaborated together on a number of songs including End Game, Run and Everything Has Changed.

Swift revealed the return of the young actors in her own social media post.

“This video makes me think of our friendship all these years,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Also can’t believe Jack and Ava from the Everything Has Changed video came back and did this.

“Nostalgic heaven!”

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Sheeran, 30 took home the Brit Award for Songwriter Of The Year at London’s O2 on Tuesday (Ian West/PA)

The Joker And The Queen was first released in October as part of Sheeran’s fifth studio album, Equals.

The album went on to top the charts, and two of its tracks, Shivers and Bad Habits, took the number one spot in the singles chart.

Sheeran, 30, also took home the Brit Award for Songwriter Of The Year at London’s O2 on Tuesday, after kicking off the ceremony with a performance alongside metal band Bring Me The Horizon.

