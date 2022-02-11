Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 06:40

Matthew Perry announces release date and title of autobiography

The actor, who played the sarcastic Chandler Bing on Friends, said much had been written about him and that it was ‘time people heard from me’
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Friends star Matthew Perry has announced the release date and title of his autobiography.

The actor, who played the sarcastic Chandler Bing on the show, said much had been written about him and that it was “time people heard from me”.

The book is titled Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing and will be available from November 1, 2022.

Sharing a picture of the book’s cover on Instagram, the actor wrote: “So much has been written about me in the past.

“I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low.

“But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here.”

He added: “I apologize it’s not a pop up book.”

Perry’s memoir will be published by Flatiron books, who acquired the rights in a deal in the “mid-seven figure range”, according to reports in the US.

It is due to take readers “behind-the-scenes” on the era-defining sitcom Friends as well as exploring the substance abuse and alcohol issues that have dogged Perry’s career.

The actor, 52, was one of the best-known and best-paid television stars during the 10-year run of Friends from 1994, but struggled to overcome addiction issues.

His appearance on the show changed as his weight fluctuated drastically due to his drug problems.

He joined his former co-stars for the highly awaited Friends reunion special in May 2021, after which some fans expressed concern at his appearance on the programme.

