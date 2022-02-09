Spielberg remake of West Side Story sets date for Disney+ arrival

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated remake of West Side Story will arrive on Disney+ next month, it has been announced.

The musical adaptation will debut on the streaming service on Wednesday, March 2nd in most countries including Ireland and the UK.

It will launch in Taiwan on March 9th and Japan on March 30th.

Steven Spielberg’s #WestSideStory is coming to @DisneyPlus! Now nominated for 7 Academy Awards including Best Picture, one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year starts streaming March 2! pic.twitter.com/HnRNWXEkzQ — West Side Story (@WestSideMovie) February 9, 2022

The film has been in Irish cinemas since December, after being delayed for nearly a year due to the pandemic.

A one-hour ABC special called Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20 is available on Disney+ now.

It features behind-the-scenes footage of the stars, director Spielberg and the late composer Stephen Sondheim in one of his final interviews.

On Tuesday, West Side Story secured seven Oscar nominations including best picture, best director and best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose.

And last week, the film earned five Bafta nods with DeBose again up for best supporting actress.

The feature also won three trophies during January’s low-key Golden Globes, which took place following a year in which the event faced heavy criticism over its lack of diversity.