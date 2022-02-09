Zach Braff pays tribute to ‘best friend’ Chris Huvane following his death

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Zach Braff has paid tribute to his “manager and best friend” Chris Huvane following his death.

The former Scrubs actor said he had “tried and tried to help” Huvane who had battled “severe depression” for years.

Huvane reportedly died by suicide at the age of 47.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Braff said he felt “the lowest I have felt in some time”.

“I tried and tried to help him,” he said, captioning a picture of Huvane.

“Each time I thought my pep-talk or idea for a new regimen might make a difference.

“He was so beloved in this town, so many others did the same. I promise you, you could not have met a better man.

“Those of us left behind can’t help but think of what else we could have done. What if I’d moved in with him? What if I’d said this or that?”

“My mom (a psychologist) said something that brings tears to my eyes even as I type this.

“She said ‘Those he left behind have to to suffer, but Chris’ suffering is finally over.’

He added: “Please post suicide hotline numbers and resources in your country below.

“Please be kind in the comments. This is the lowest I have felt in some time. I love you Chris. The suffering is over.”

Management 360, for whom Huvane worked, also paid tribute to their “fiercely loyal” friend and colleague.

“This weekend, we lost Chris Huvane. He was a trusted colleague and an incredible manager, but most importantly, he was our dear friend,” the company posted.

“Chris led by example, with kindness and an open heart. He was fiercely loyal to and protective of his community.

“He had a remarkable ability to make people feel like they belonged. He had an infectious laugh.

“Management 360 and the people inside its walls will never be the same without him, but will do our best to honour his spirit and legacy.”

Huvane reportedly worked with other high profile clients including the late Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can freephone the Samaritans 24 hours a day for confidential support at 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.

You can also freephone the national Bereavement Support Line run by the HSE and Irish Hospice Foundation at 1800 80 70 77 (Monday-Friday 10am-1pm), and the contact information for a range of mental health supports is available at mentalhealthireland.ie/get-support/.

In the case of an emergency, or if you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or self-harm, dial 999/112.