Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 21:39

Anne-Marie speaks out after taking a tumble during Brits performance

Fans on social media sent messages of support.
Anne-Marie speaks out after taking a tumble during Brits performance

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Anne-Marie took a tumble during her performance at the Brit Awards – but managed to recover and finish her set.

The pop singer, 30, made an entrance from inside a giant heart while performing her hit Don’t Play with YouTuber and rapper KSI and Digital Farm Animals.

However, she appeared to slip as she descended a flight of steps onto the stage at London’s O2 Arena after letting go of one of her dancer’s hands.

Despite her tumble, The Voice UK coach pushed on with her set, which she concluded by letting out a sharp laugh.

Posting on Twitter after going off stage, she joked: “Didn’t need my left ankle anyway.”

Fans on social media sent messages of support and praised her for carrying on with her performance.

Some compared it with the moment Madonna toppled down some steps while performing at the 2015 Brit Awards.

More in this section

Alec Baldwin says return to work is ‘strange’ following Halyna Hutchins shooting Alec Baldwin says return to work is ‘strange’ following Halyna Hutchins shooting
Adele says she is ‘coming home’ as she scores early win at the Brit Awards Adele says she is ‘coming home’ as she scores early win at the Brit Awards
Jodie Whittaker reveals pregnancy at the Brit Awards 2022 Jodie Whittaker reveals pregnancy at the Brit Awards 2022
New trailer sees Amanda Seyfried as convicted biotech boss Elizabeth Holmes

New trailer sees Amanda Seyfried as convicted biotech boss Elizabeth Holmes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more