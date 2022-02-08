Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 20:31

Maya Jama appears to show off engagement ring on Brits red carpet

The presenter posed for the cameras ahead of Tuesday’s ceremony.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Maya Jama showcased what appeared to be an engagement ring as she walked the red carpet at the Brit Awards.

The TV presenter, 27, reportedly became engaged to American basketball player Ben Simmons, 25, over the festive period.

Neither has so far confirmed the reports.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

Simmons, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, is signed with sports agency Klutch Sports, which is primarily owned by Rich Paul, the boyfriend of Adele.

Jama posed for the cameras outside London’s O2 Arena with the large ring clearly on show, wearing a revealing black outfit that featured a black crop top.

The piece was reminiscent of the so-called Mohawk dress by Bob Mackie that Cher wore to the 1986 Oscars.

Jama parted ways with ex-boyfriend Stormzy in summer 2019, after more than four years together.

She and BBC radio DJ Clara Amfo were tasked with welcoming award nominees to the arena during the official red carpet show.

