Netflix movie The Power of the Dog leads Oscar nominations.

Thomson Reuters

Netflix Inc's dark Western The Power of the Dog led the field of this year's Academy Award contenders, landing 12 nominations on Tuesday, including one for the prestigious best picture trophy.

Power of the Dog will compete for the top prize with science-fiction epic Dune, which scored 10 nominations; drama Belfast about a family living amid conflict in late 1960s Northern Ireland; deaf community film CODA; and Don't Look Up, an allegory about climate change.

Other best picture nominees included Japanese drama Drive My Car, King Richard, about the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams; coming-of-age story Licorice Pizza; thriller Nightmare Alley; and Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story.

Ciaran Hinds and Judi Dench have both landed Oscar nominations for their performances in Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical film Belfast.

The black-and-white film, inspired by Branagh’s childhood in Northern Ireland, has also landed the filmmaker an original screenplay nomination.

Hinds, who was born in Belfast, is nominated in the best supporting actor category alongside The Power Of The Dog’s Kodi Smit-McPhee and his co-star Jesse Plemons, Troy Kotsur for Coda, and JK Simmons for Being The Ricardos.