Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 16:25

Neil Young urges Spotify employees to leave company ‘before it eats your soul’

The musician said the firm’s chief executive Daniel Ek is the ‘problem’ with the streaming giant, rather than controversial podcast host Joe Rogan.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Neil Young has urged Spotify employees to leave the company “before it eats up your soul” in the latest stage of his campaign against the streaming giant.

The Grammy-winning musician said the firm’s chief executive Daniel Ek is the “problem” with the streaming service, rather than controversial podcast host Joe Rogan.

Young previously requested his entire back catalogue be removed from the platform due to the spread of coronavirus misinformation on the site, which he attributed in part to programme The Joe Rogan Experience.

 

But on Monday he wrote: “To the workers at Spotify I say Daniel Ek is your problem – not Joe Rogan. Ek pulls the strings.

“Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by Ek are numbers, not art, not creativity.

“To the musicians and creators in the world I say this: You must be able to find a better place than Spotify to be the home of your art.”

The singer’s campaign to remove his music triggered a wave of similar action from fellow artists and content creators, including Joni Mitchell, Graham Nash and the Science Vs podcast.

Music Spotify
The musician said that Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek (pictured) is the ‘problem’ with the streaming service (Janerik Henriksson/AP)

His latest criticism of Spotify and its chief executive comes after Mr Ek told his employees that cancelling Rogan was “not the answer” and that he was “deeply sorry” for the impact the controversy was having on them.

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realise some will want more,” he said in a note to staff.

“And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

Spotify reportedly paid $100 million to exclusively host The Joe Rogan Experience in 2020.

