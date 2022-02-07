Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 11:35

Jackass creators say US comedy stunt show is ‘wholesome’

Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O said there was ‘no hate or negativity’ involved in the franchise’s numerous stunts and pranks.
Jackass creators say US comedy stunt show is ‘wholesome’

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The creators of slapstick reality show Jackass say the franchise is “wholesome” and its comedy style is “unassailable”.

Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O said there was “no hate or negativity” involved in the numerous stunts and pranks, adding that their friendships had not only “endured” but grown stronger over the years.

The US TV series Jackass launched in 2000 and lasted for three seasons, after which four feature films were made.

The latest instalment, Jackass Forever, was released on February 4, 20 years after the original film and more than 10 years since Jackass 3.

Asked about the series becoming a victim of so-called “cancel culture”, Knoxville said: “There’s nothing to cancel, you can’t cancel slapstick.

“It’s unassailable.”

London-born Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glover, said: “We only target ourselves and we’re very willing participants, we’re attention whores and we love it.

 

“But beyond that the spirit of Jackass is so good and not mean, there’s no hate, there’s no negativity – it’s just in such a good spirit that it ages well.

“I’m really fiercely proud of that fact and I would even go so far as to say that Jackass is wholesome in that it’s so well-spirited,” he added.

Knoxville said the franchise created a sense of nostalgia and the strong friendships featured in the films could be felt by audiences.

“It reminds people of their own childhoods because they did crazy stuff growing up so there’s that nostalgia,” he said.

“And we’re all friends and we all love each other and that camaraderie is irreplaceable. I think people appreciate that.

Jackass 3D Premiere – London
The TV series Jackass, starring Johnny Knoxville, launched in 2000 and lasted for three seasons, after which four feature films were made (Yui Mok/PA)

“Not only have our friendships endured but they’ve grown stronger and you feel that.”

Steve-O added: “Because we took 10 years to get around to making this film, that freshened things up.

“It felt new again. For me it was nostalgic but it was fresh at the same time.”

On the show’s writing process, Knoxville said that formal sessions were had but his best ideas came when he was “alone or watching cartoons”.

“I’ve had ideas come to me in dreams,” added Steve-O.

Jackass: Forever features new cast members including British actor Eric Manaka, who has worked with Knoxville previously on the 2018 comedy Action Point.

More in this section

John Whaite to miss Strictly tour shows after positive Covid test John Whaite to miss Strictly tour shows after positive Covid test
Lake Bell reveals how nude photo leak influenced Pam and Tommy episodes Lake Bell reveals how nude photo leak influenced Pam and Tommy episodes
Third celebrity skates off Dancing On Ice Third celebrity skates off Dancing On Ice
Helen Mirren says questions over her role as Golda Meir are ‘utterly legitimate’

Helen Mirren says questions over her role as Golda Meir are ‘utterly legitimate’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more