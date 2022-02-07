Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 06:46

Holly Willoughby sends ‘lots of love’ as Phillip Schofield misses Dancing On Ice

Stephen Mulhern is filling in as host.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Holly Willoughby sent her best wishes to Dancing On Ice co-host Phillip Schofield as she presented the show without him for the first time.

Willoughby was instead joined by Stephen Mulhern for the ITV show after Schofield tested positive for Covid.

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Stephen Mulhern is filling in for Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

Opening the live show on Sunday night, Willoughby said: “You may have heard Phil is isolating, so for the first time ever he won’t be here this week.

“I know he’s watching at home. We are sending you lots of love Phil.

“However, the lovely Stephen Mulhern has stepped in to save the day.”

The show marks a reunion for the pair after they previously hosted children’s television together and Mulhern said: “Can you believe it’s actually 16 years since we worked together on kids’ TV?

“Back by no popular demand. This is live so strap yourselves in, this could be a bumpy ride.”

Schofield confirmed he was still testing positive on Saturday morning in a post on his Instagram stories, in which he wrote: “Did two tests to be absolutely sure.

“Sorry @dancingonice. Have an amazing show @stephenmulhern it’s so much fun x.”

Last weekend, presenter Ria Hebden became the second contestant eliminated from the show, after ending up in the skate-off during movie week.

The judges unanimously chose to save former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens.

