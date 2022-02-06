Third celebrity skates off Dancing On Ice

Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Rachel Stevens has become the third star to get the boot from Dancing On Ice after losing out in the skate-off to Kye Whyte.

Judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean unanimously opted to save the Olympic BMX star after he performed for a second time with professional partner Tippy Packard.

Stevens, who was saved in the skate-off last week alongside partner Brendyn Hatfield, said: “It’s definitely been a process, I have really loved it.

Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield (Matt Frost/ITV)

“It’s been an amazing experience, I’ve love dancing with Brendyn so much.”

Stevens said she was also grateful her daughters had got to see her perform, saying: “It’s so special for them to have been a part of it and to have shared it with them and I’ve just had the best time, it’s been amazing.”

Sunday night’s episode saw Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt score 37.5 for her tango, the highest score of the series.

🔥 🔥 🔥 Tango-ing to the top of the leaderboard, @KimberlyKWyatt and @Mark_Hanretty bringing the fire to Dance Week 🔥 🔥 🔥 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/8LjNfh0uoG — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 6, 2022

Happy Mondays star Bez languished at the bottom of the leaderboard after his Scottish-themed dance, complete with kilt and bagpipe performance, but was saved by the public vote.

There was also drama when The Vamps musician Connor Ball re-opened a cut on his chin during his Charleston dance and was left dripping blood on the ice.

Earlier in the live show, Holly Willoughby sent her best wishes to co-host Phillip Schofield as she presented the show without him for the first time.

Willoughby was instead joined by Stephen Mulhern after Schofield tested positive for Covid.

Stephen Mulhern is filling in for Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

Opening the live show on Sunday night, Willoughby said: “You may have heard Phil is isolating, so for the first time ever he won’t be here this week.

“I know he’s watching at home. We are sending you lots of love Phil.

“However, the lovely Stephen Mulhern has stepped in to save the day.”

The show marked a reunion for the pair after they previously hosted children’s television together, and Mulhern said: “Can you believe it’s actually 16 years since we worked together on kids’ TV?

“Back by no popular demand. This is live so strap yourselves in, this could be a bumpy ride.”

Schofield confirmed he was still testing positive on Saturday morning in a post on his Instagram stories, in which he wrote: “Did two tests to be absolutely sure.

“Sorry @dancingonice. Have an amazing show @stephenmulhern it’s so much fun x.”

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday on ITV.