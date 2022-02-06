Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 18:10

John Whaite to miss Strictly tour shows after positive Covid test

He was due to take to the dance floor with partner Johannes Radebe in Glasgow.
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Strictly Come Dancing finalist John Whaite has pulled out of two shows on the live tour after testing positive for Covid-19.

The TV baker, who came second in the final of the BBC series last year, was due to take to the stage with partner Johannes Radebe at the OVO Hydro Glasgow for two shows on Sunday and one on Monday.

In a video filmed in his hotel room bed and shared on his Instagram story, he said he had “a little bit of bad news”, adding: “A lateral flow this morning has come back positive so I now have to sit here in this glamorous captivity until a result of a PCR come back – and I’m hoping they come back negative because I feel fine.

“I’m triple jabbed, I had coronavirus in summer, so I’m hoping it’s just a false positive.

“But that does mean of course that I won’t be able to perform today or tonight in Glasgow, so I am very, very, very, very, very sorry if anyone was hoping to see me shaking my thing on the dance floor today because I just won’t be there shaking it.

“I’ll be in my hotel room, probably still shaking it, but that isn’t something I wish the world could see because it isn’t pretty, darling.

“When you’re not in sparkles and sequins, it ain’t pretty. The real me – vile.

“Anyway, I’m sorry I can’t be there. I hope you enjoy the show nonetheless, and good luck to all my friends who are in the show today.

“I’m sorry I’m letting you all down.”

The Strictly tour will travel to Nottingham on Wednesday before it concludes at the O2 Arena in London next weekend.

There have already been changes to the line-up after AJ Odudu had to pull out following an injury sustained during the series last year.

She has been replaced by 2020 finalist Maisie Smith, who is dancing with Odudu’s partner Kai Widdrington.

