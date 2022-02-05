Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 20:42

Real identity of Traffic Cone revealed on The Masked Singer

Only three stars will perform in the grand final next week.
Real identity of Traffic Cone revealed on The Masked Singer

Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Aled Jones has been revealed as Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer.

The Walking In The Air singer was unmasked during the semi-final of the ITV show, saying: “Can I go back to being classical and choral now?”

Asked why he wanted to take part he said: “It’s so uplifting and when will I ever sing Rick Astley and the Pina Colada song again?”

After he was unmasked, judge Jonathan Ross said: “I’m kicking myself.”

Jones had dazzled the panel with his rendition of Escape (The Pina Colada Song) by Rupert Holmes.

After his identity was disclosed, Jones wrote on Twitter: “What a brilliant fun experience! Singing stuff I don’t normally get to do!

“Thanks so much @maskedsingeruk and @itv – come and join #TrafficCone on tour end of the month and through March.”

The semi-final of the show saw Dame Joan Collins join Ross and fellow panellists Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Davina McCall.

Another star will be unveiled during the episode before three stars carry on, to perform in the grand final next Saturday.

More in this section

Helen Mirren says questions over her role as Golda Meir are ‘utterly legitimate’ Helen Mirren says questions over her role as Golda Meir are ‘utterly legitimate’
Daniel Craig appears in Knives Out 2 teaser in Netflix 2022 film slate Daniel Craig appears in Knives Out 2 teaser in Netflix 2022 film slate
Uma Thurman: I didn’t want to wear yellow tracksuit from Kill Bill Uma Thurman: I didn’t want to wear yellow tracksuit from Kill Bill
Lake Bell reveals how nude photo leak influenced Pam and Tommy episodes

Lake Bell reveals how nude photo leak influenced Pam and Tommy episodes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more