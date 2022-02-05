Brooke Scullion to represent Ireland at Eurovision

Derry singer Brooke Scullion will represent Ireland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

On Friday night, RTÉ played host to the Late Late Show Eurosong Special in a bid to pick who would represent Ireland at Eurovision.

As reported in The Irish Times, Scullion, who previously competed on The Voice UK in 2020, was one of six hopefuls who took to the stage. They were selected from more than 300 entries.

Scullion has previously duetted with Ella Eyre and was mentored by Grammy Award-winning coach and singer Meghan Trainor.

Performing with her entry That’s Rich, Scullion said the song was inspired by a crossover of Blondie and The Gossip.

She came out on top in a contest that marked the first opportunity in several years for members of the public to vote.

"My nerves are shot, I'm buzzing, I can't wait to perform again," she said after her performance.

Scullion is set to travel to Turin, Italy, in May where Ireland will compete in the second semi-final of the competition.

The Derry native will be competing for a place in the grand final which is expected to have more than 180 million viewers.

“Given Ireland’s history with a fellow Derry girl like Dana who has done it before, I’m excited to be flying the flag and hope to do everybody proud,” she said.

“I also think in recent years I’ve been so impressed with the music Eurovision has produced.”