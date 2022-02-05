Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 09:12

Apple reveals first look at Gary Oldman in espionage thriller series Slow Horses

Slow Horses has been adapted from award-winning writer Mick Herron’s 2010 novel of the same name.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Apple has shared a first look at Gary Oldman starring in new espionage series Slow Horses.

The spy thriller, adapted from award-winning writer Mick Herron’s 2010 novel, will make its worldwide debut on April 1 on Apple TV+.

The six-episode drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who work in a dumping ground department of MI5 named Slough House.

Slow Horses
Actress Kristin Scott Thomas stars in the spy series (Slow Horses/Apple)

Oscar award-winning actor Oldman appears as Jackson Lamb, the leader of spies who have ended up in Slough House after making career-ending mistakes.

The newly released teaser images show a transformed Oldman with his feet perched up on a desk sporting a hole in his socks.

Academy Award nominees Kristin Scott Thomas, from Darkest Hour, and The Two Popes’ Jonathan Pryce also appear in the first-look images.

Slow Horses
Actor Jonathan Pryce stars in the espionage series (Slow Horses/Apple)

Dunkirk’s Jack Lowden, winner of the Bafta Scotland award, will also join the ensemble, alongside Olivia Cooke from Sound Of Metal.

All six episodes have been directed by James Hawes and the series, produced for Apple by See-Saw Films, was adapted for television by Will Smith.

The series will premiere with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Friday, beginning on April 1.

