Uma Thurman: I didn’t want to wear yellow tracksuit from Kill Bill

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Uma Thurman has said there was “a lot of anxiety” around having to wear the famous yellow tracksuit from Kill Bill shortly after she gave birth.

The Hollywood star, 51, played a shadowy assassin called The Bride in Quentin Tarantino’s two-part martial arts epic, and her character’s skin-tight outfit became the film’s calling card.

Thurman, however, had recently given birth to her son Levon when filming began for part one of the feature, which was released in 2003.

Appearing on the Graham Norton Show, she said: “I really didn’t want to wear the yellow tracksuit.

“I had just had my son and anyone that has just had a baby is not going to want to wear a skin-tight onesie, they would have a lot of anxiety.

Kill Bill was Quentin Tarantino’s two-part martial arts epic (Matt Crossick/PA)

“So, there was a lot of training, a lot of work, and a lot of brilliant costume work (to) recreate the look of Bruce Lee while covering my belly.”

Kill Bill sees Thurman’s character seek revenge on her former colleagues, who made a failed attempt at killing her and her unborn child.

The US star was nominated for a best actress Golden Globe for the role but lost out to Hilary Swank, who won with her part in Million Dollar Baby – for which she also won her second Oscar.

Thurman is now set to play Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, in the anthology drama series Super Pumped and she revealed she had asked the journalist for her permission.

She said: “She is a completely fabulous person. She is fantastic, brilliant and alive.

“It was a very daunting thing to play her, and I did call her, ask her permission and to see how she felt about it. She would be happy that I was doing it.”

